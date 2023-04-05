Filed under: News UFC Latest News UFC 287 Embedded, Episode 3: ‘He’s horrifying’ By MMA Fighting Newswire Apr 5, 2023, 7:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter In the third episode of UFC 287 Embedded, Jorge Masvidal’s coach Mike Brown breaks down the co-main event, Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya train, Masvidal answers media questions and more., Get the latest gear UFC 287 Artist Series T-Shirt Israel Adesanya Roll the Dice T-Shirt UFC 287 Event T-Shirt Alex Pereira Poatan T-Shirt Jorge ‘Super Necessary’ Masvidal T-Shirt Israel Adesanya Walkouts to Knockouts T-Shirt Alex Pereira Authentic Walkout Jersey Israel Adesanya Authentic Walkout Jersey More From MMA Fighting Jorge Masvidal, Kevin Holland separated by security after altercation ahead of UFC 287 Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker cosplay as ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan after UFC-WWE Merger Glover Teixeira doubts Israel Adesanya dramatically changes strategies for UFC 287: ‘He’s not a wrestler’ BKFC president David Feldman on Francis Ngannou: ‘We just feel like he’s asking for unrealistic money’ Video: Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold make Chael Sonnen nervous with first faceoff for BKFC 41 Israel Adesanya intense before UFC 287 rematch: ‘This is my 8 Mile moment’ Loading comments...
