UFC 287 Embedded, Episode 3: ‘He’s horrifying’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
In the third episode of UFC 287 Embedded, Jorge Masvidal’s coach Mike Brown breaks down the co-main event, Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya train, Masvidal answers media questions and more.,

