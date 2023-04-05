No Bets Barred: Does Alex Pereira have his number or can Israel Adesanya reclaim title at UFC 287?

After a one week hiatus, the UFC returns with another pay-per-view this Saturday when Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya rematch in MMA (and compete against other for the fourth time) in the main event of UFC 278, and so the No Bets Barred boys are back to discuss.

This week, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew are joined by an old favorite, Tony Calatayud of Dan Le Batard Show fame, to break down all the best action at UFC 278, and there is almost immediate dissension in the ranks as opinions differ on the the main event, and who will win this fourth fight between Pereira and Adesanya. The rest of the breakdowns go similarly as there are a ton of live dogs this week and action abounds on all sides of the card. Then, to wrap things up, Jed introduced Tony to The Next Big Thing in MMA Gambling, the ChatGPT Bet.

Tune in for Episode 40 of No Bets Barred.

