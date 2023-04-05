Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker cosplay as ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan after UFC-WWE Merger

Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker may be getting ready to make the jump to professional wrestling.

On Monday, the UFC’s parent company Endeavor closed a deal to buy a majority share in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), with plans to combine the two promotions into one publicly traded sports and entertainment entity. The two companies are expected to continue operating independently of one another, but that hasn’t stopped a number of UFC fighters from throwing their names in the ring for a crossover event. On Wednesday, Volkanovski and Whittaker took things one step further, dressing up like WWE icons “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan for a skit on FOX Sports Australia.

“Brother, I want you to listen to me and listen to me good,” Whittaker said, impersonating Hogan. “Brother, when I’m speaking, you look me in my eyes. I’m already in the WWE.”

“And that’s the bottom line!” Volkanovski added. “Because Stone Cold and the Hulk said so.”

The skit addressed the UFC-WWE merger and when the host asked which fighters could do well in the WWE, here’s how the two UFC fighters responded:

“How about the disrespect?” Volkanovski said. “We’re standing right here, in your presence, outfits and all, and you’re going to ask me who is going to be the best [in the] WWE? I’m going to tell you we’re going to be the best. And that’s the bottom line, because Stone Cold said so!”

“Listen to me good, brother,” Whittaker continued. “I’ve been asking all the Hulkamaniacs out there, ‘Who would be the best?’ Robert Whittaker! That’s what they said, brother. They looked me in my eye and they said, Robert Whittaker!”

“And that’s not all, because the Hulk has got something else for y’all,” Volkanovski added, at which point Whittaker stood up and tore off his shirt, a la Hulk Hogan, while Volkanovski walked around firing the double bird salute.

The whole skit was done in good fun and could be a sign of things to come with the new world order in combat sports and entertainment.