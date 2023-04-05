Video: Joe Fournier shoves KSI at Misfits Boxing 7 faceoff

KSI and Joe Fournier couldn’t wait until fight night to get up close and personal.

The boxers faced off with one another on Wednesday following a press conference to promote their May 13 fight, which takes place at OVO Arena Wembley in London. After a lengthy bit of face-to-face trash talk, Fournier gave KSI a stiff shove.

Watch video of the incident below.

Fournier’s push sent KSI right back into the arms of his team, which didn’t seem to distress the YouTuber-turned-boxer all that much. Following the quick burst of action, calmer heads soon prevailed and the two resumed posing and taking pictures for the assembled media.

The move came at the end of a press conference that saw both boxers show plenty of bravado, with KSI vowing not to fall short as he steps up in competition like his rival Jake Paul did to Tommy Fury this past February, and Fournier confident that he will make quick work of KSI.

KSI enters the bout with a 4-0 record, which includes a trio of exhibition bouts and a pro win over Paul’s brother Logan Paul, while Fournier improved to 9-0 as a pro after returning from a four-year layoff from competition with a win over reggaeton star Reykon. Fournier most recently competed in an exhibition bout against friend and coach David Haye in September 2021 in London, where he lost a unanimous decision.