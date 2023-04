UFC 287 media day video

At UFC 287 media day, the fighters at Saturday’s event will answer questions from the media Wednesday. The video is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The tentative schedule is as follows:

10:30 a.m. ET: Adrian Yanez

10:45 a.m.: Christian Rodriguez

11:15 a.m.: Santiago Ponzinibbio

11:30 a.m.: Israel Adesanya

12 p.m.: Jorge Masvidal

12:45 p.m.: Kelvin Gastelum

1:15 p.m.: Alex Pereira

1:45 p.m.: Kevin Holland

2 p.m.: Chris Curtis

2:15 p.m.: Raul Rosas Jr.

2:30 p.m.: Gilbert Burns

3:15 p.m.: Rob Font