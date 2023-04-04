Video: Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold make Chael Sonnen nervous with first faceoff for BKFC 41

Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold put a bit of a scare into Chael Sonnen with their first faceoff.

The two MMA veterans are slated to headline BKFC 41 on April 29 in a fight that serves as Rockhold’s bare-knuckle boxing debut following his split from the UFC.

Perry and Rockhold traded barbs at Tuesday’s pre-fight press conference in Las Vegas alongside fellow UFC veterans Eddie Alvarez, Chad Mendes, Ben Rothwell, and more. Sonnen not only served as a moderator for the event, he also played the Dana White role as the orchestrator of the post-presser staredowns, having to nervously split apart a tense Perry and Rockhold while pleading with them to avoid any extracurricular activities.

“Please don’t, it’s my first time!” Sonnen said, an uneasy smile on his face. “It’s my first time!”

Perry also faked as if he was picking his nose then wiping a booger on Rockhold’s jacket.

Check out the BKFC 41 staredowns in the video above. (Staredowns start around 53:14.)

A clip version can be seen below.

BKFC 41 takes place at the the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colo.

An updated BKFC 41 fight card can be seen below.