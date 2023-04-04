Heck of a Morning: Can Jorge Masvidal spoil Colby Covington’s title shot? Plus, talking UFC merger with WWE

Jorge Masvidal finds himself in a very interesting position this Saturday in a hometown fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287, despite being on a three-fight skid. Could an upset win be enough to spoil arch-rival Colby Covington’s bid to fight Leon Edwards for the welterweight title?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the stakes in the Masvidal vs. Burns co-main event of Saturday’s pay-per-view card in Miami, and if the UFC could change course if Masvidal steals the headlines. Additionally, topics include the big news of the UFC and WWE merging together as one company under the Endeavor umbrella, what it could mean for the fighters, the advantages the deal could have, the UFC 287 bantamweight matchup between Rob Font and Adrian Yanez, Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.