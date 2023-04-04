UFC 287 commentary team set: Joe Rogan returns for Pereira vs. Adesanya 2; Dustin Poirier joins desk

Joe Rogan will be back on the headset for Saturday’s UFC pay-per-view in Miami.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Rogan will join Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier on the commentary team for UFC 287, which takes place at Miami-Dade Arena and will be headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. MMA Junkie first reported the broadcast details.

Rogan was on the call for UFC 285 in March, which saw Jon Jones capture the heavyweight title in the main event, but was not on the call for UFC 286 in London two weeks later as he typically doesn’t work the international pay-per-view events.

The rest of Saturday’s broadcast team includes Megan Olivi, who will be the roving reporter for the event. Additionally, Dustin Poirier will make his debut as a desk analyst, as he joins Michael Eaves and Din Thomas.