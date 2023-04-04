Morning Report: Jorge Masvidal no longer interested in potential future Jake Paul matchup: ‘He’s not a draw’

Any hopes of seeing Jorge Masvidal collide with Jake Paul in a boxing ring at some point in the future went out the window after “The Problem Child’s” first career loss.

Paul’s consistently unique run as a pro boxer has been littered with MMA fighters in his first seven matches. First defeating former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion Ben Askren in April 2021, Paul then went on to add wins over former UFC champions Tyron Woodley (twice) and Anderson Silva to his resume. It wasn’t until Paul’s most recent bout against who many considered his first “actual boxer” opponent, Tommy Fury, that he’d taste defeat via a split decision.

Boxing appears to remain the focus of Paul’s despite the setback and his interest in MMA-based opponents has stayed intact, leading to callouts of names like Masvidal. Unfortunately for Paul, the 39-year-old 51-fight veteran has lost the interest he may have had before Paul’s last time out.

“If he would have stayed undefeated and all of a sudden would have became an actual household name, I would have loved to burst that bubble,” Masvidal told Sporting News. “I would have broke right through his f****** face because at the end of the day, when he was a Disney princess living that life, I was already earning my stripes and competing. From the backyards, all the way to headlining shows in Miami. This dude and me is more just like him to boost his name up and stuff like that. Especially now that I got a fight coming up coincidentally he wants to call me out. This guy sees me and he runs from me.”

Like Paul, Masvidal too is hoping to rebound and get back in the win column with his next appearance. UFC 287 this Saturday night sets the stage for a Masvidal home game in Miami, Fla. as he attempts to snap a three-fight skid against Gilbert Burns in the co-main event.

Masvidal may be accepting that his MMA career is winding down, hinting at possibly retiring should he suffer a fourth straight loss. Therefore, opening the door to a UFC departure at the very least.

MMA has proven time and time again to never say never when it comes to fighter goodbyes, and 2023 is expected to wave hell to Paul the MMA fighter in the PFL cage. While Paul has publicly offered “Gamebred’s” old foe Nate Diaz bouts in boxing and MMA, Masvidal doesn’t see any way the same would happen with him.

“In MMA, that’s not gonna happen ever,” Masvidal said of a Paul matchup. “It doesn’t matter what they offer that individual. He’s not a draw, I’ll be honest with you. It’s proven. I’m in the promoter business. If influencers were selling pay-per-views like that, I would book these influencers. They don’t sell. His biggest draw was against I don’t know, Woodley or something, and got 80,000 buys.

“What am I doing fighting this guy? Two things are why I signed up for this sport: to fight the best in the world or to make the most money possible. He doesn’t fit either of those criterias. So, would I see Jake Paul right now and allegedly just beat his ass? Yeah, I would. But in a prize-fighting ring? It doesn’t really serve me a purpose because I’m a prize fighter, and he doesn’t bring a prize in any way shape or form.”

