BKFC 41 & UFC Vegas 72 post-fight show: Did BKFC have best fight card of the weekend?

MMA Fighting’s José Youngs, Steven Marracco and E. Casey Leydon react to Eddie Alvarez’s thrilling split decision win in his BKFC debut, Chad Mendes’ retirement, Mike Perry’s strange TKO win over Luke Rockhold, Conor McGregor’s appearance in the BKFC, Ben Rothwell’s violent win over Josh Copeland, Christine Ferea successful title defense against Bec Rawlings, and more.

The three also look back on Song Yadong’s fifth-round KO win over Ricky Simón in the main event of UFC Vegas 72, break down a potential rematch against Marlon Vera, discuss why there is no consensus greatest bantamweight and more.

Watch the BKFC 41 and UFC Vegas 72 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.