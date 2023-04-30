 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Did he knock a tooth out?’: Pros react to Mike Perry’s odd win over Luke Rockhold in BKFC 41 main event

By Jose Youngs Updated
/ new
Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold
Mike Perry defeated Luke Rockhold in the BKFC 41 main event Saturday night.
BKFC

When Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry made their way to the squared circle, fight fans had no idea what to expect from their bare-knuckle boxing fight.

For Perry, this marked his third high-profile fight without gloves. In his most recent outing, “Platinum” earned a razor-thin decision over Bellator standout Michael Page at BKFC 27. Prior to this, fight edged out the outspoken Julian Lane in their grudge match at KnuckleMania 2

Rockhold, a former UFC and Strikeforce champion, was making his bare-knuckle debut after being granted his release from the UFC earlier this year. In his most recent fight, Rockhold dropped a highly-entertaining decision loss to Paulo Costa at UFC 278.

But after a little more than one round of action, Rockhold motioned to the referee that there was something wrong with his jaw. After a bit of confusion, the referee waved the fight off and awarded Perry the TKO win.

Check how fellow fighters reacted to his violent victory, as well Eddie Alvarez’s victory and Chad Mendes’ retirement.

Mike Perry stops Luke Rockhold

Eddie Alvarez edges Chad Mendes

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting