‘Did he knock a tooth out?’: Pros react to Mike Perry’s odd win over Luke Rockhold in BKFC 41 main event

When Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry made their way to the squared circle, fight fans had no idea what to expect from their bare-knuckle boxing fight.

For Perry, this marked his third high-profile fight without gloves. In his most recent outing, “Platinum” earned a razor-thin decision over Bellator standout Michael Page at BKFC 27. Prior to this, fight edged out the outspoken Julian Lane in their grudge match at KnuckleMania 2

Rockhold, a former UFC and Strikeforce champion, was making his bare-knuckle debut after being granted his release from the UFC earlier this year. In his most recent fight, Rockhold dropped a highly-entertaining decision loss to Paulo Costa at UFC 278.

But after a little more than one round of action, Rockhold motioned to the referee that there was something wrong with his jaw. After a bit of confusion, the referee waved the fight off and awarded Perry the TKO win.

Check how fellow fighters reacted to his violent victory, as well Eddie Alvarez’s victory and Chad Mendes’ retirement.

Mike Perry stops Luke Rockhold

Mikes a dog bare knuckles the real deal — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) April 30, 2023

Bare Knuckle Freaking Circus. That was wild — Proper. Mike Malott (@Michael_Malott) April 30, 2023

Did he knock a tooth out?!?! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 30, 2023

Mike perry is a dog — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 30, 2023

Eddie Alvarez edges Chad Mendes

What a great fight! #BKFC41 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 30, 2023

Okay after watching that fight #BKFC41 maybe I need one @bareknucklefc fight before I retire! — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) April 30, 2023

Congratulations Edward! You're a — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 30, 2023

Eddie Alvarez is a freaking Dog #BKFC — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 30, 2023

The real winners of the night are chads traps https://t.co/IJkNIByajw — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) April 30, 2023

Eddie Alvarez v Chad Mendes in BKFC was crazyyy ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 30, 2023

What a fight @EdAlvarezFight! — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) April 30, 2023

You’re a stud @chadmendes congrats on an amazing career, enjoy your retirement! — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) April 30, 2023

That was a great fight! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 30, 2023