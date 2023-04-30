Brian Kelleher’s MMA future uncertain after fight-cancelling injury at UFC Vegas 72

Veteran bantamweight Brian Kelleher is unsure when he’ll return to the sport after the discovery of an injury that cancelled his UFC Vegas 72 fight with Journey Newson.

Kelleher was ruled out of Saturday’s event on Wednesday of his preliminary card matchup at UFC APEX. In his place went Marcus McGhee, who wound up earning a second-round submission victory.

Details on Kelleher’s withdrawal were scarce. But in a post on Instagram, Kelleher explained that the UFC found an injury the promotion “just isn’t comfortable with.” The bout was supposed to be Kelleher’s 16th inside the octagon.

Kelleher didn’t name his injury but indicated his future is now on hold “will be on stand still.”

Below is his full statement:

Sometimes life takes over and changes your s*** right up on the fly. Unfortunately my fight is off due to an injury that the UFC just isn’t comfortable with. I was ready and willing to compete but they’re looking out for the best for both parties. This is truly all I know and I guess I’m willing to risk it all to live the life I desire but perhaps it’s a blessing in disguise as much as it hurts. With that said fighting for now will be on stand still upon further review. It’s been amazing to chase my dream down in this life and get to the pinnacle of fighting and compete in the best organization in the world. I still have hope that things will change and I can continue to do what I was born to do but only the future knows. Thank you to everybody who has shown me love along the way. I love you. BOOM. Ps. I plan on staying involved in the sport in many ways so if anybody has some ideas or opportunities please reach out. Thank you UFC for everything.

Kelleher’s pro record stands at 24-14 with a UFC record of 8-7.