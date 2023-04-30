 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Fighter’s exploded cauliflower ear leads to TKO stoppage

By MMA Fighting Newswire
José Peñaloza arrived at his UWC 43 bout with a pretty impressive cauliflower ear. But it wasn’t enough to withstand the punishment he took from Dorian Ramos, leading to a ghastly scene in their featherweight bout.

Peñaloza’s right ear was a swollen mess, prompting the referee to take a hard look at the injury before giving the fighter another chance to turn the tables.

Check out Peñaloza’s cauliflower ear below, courtesy of @Grabaka_Hitman.

A spell of ground and pound from Ramos only made things worse for Peñaloza, whose ear exploded. The referee was forced to step in to wave off the bout, giving Ramos the title win at 2:57 of Round 2.

Check out the stoppage below, courtesy of UFC Fight Pass.

Combate vet Ramos improved his record to 6-1 while Peñaloza dropped to 3-2 in the main event in Tijuana, Baja, Mexico.

