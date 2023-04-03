Mamed Khalidov vs. Scott Askham trilogy bout announced for KSW Colosseum 2 main event

Mamed Khalidov and Scott Askham are set to meet again on a massive KSW stage.

The Polish promotion announced Monday that Khalidov vs. Askham 3 headlines the upcoming Colosseum 2 event that takes place at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw on June 3.

Watch video of the announcement below.

The final chapter in their story will be written on the grandest stage of them all....



Mamed Khalidov vs. Scott Askham III at XTB #KSWColosseum2!! ️



June 3 | @PGENarodowy | ️ @eBiletPL pic.twitter.com/VIMjKQvWZg — KSW (@KSW_MMA) April 3, 2023

The series is split so far between Khalidov (38-8-2) and Askham (19-5), with Askham winning their first meeting by decision in December 2019, and Khalidov avenging the loss 10 months later with a spectacular switch kick knockout in just 36 seconds at KSW 55.

Khalidov most recently competed this past September, where he defeated fellow KSW legend Mariusz Pudzianowski by first-round TKO in the main event of KSW 77. He has held titles in the promotion’s middleweight and light heavyweight divisions.

Askham has not fought since his second clash with Khalidov, with a back injury keeping him on the sidelines for the past two and a half years. He seeks to get back on the right track after Khalidov snapped a five-fight win streak.

The Colosseum 2 card is still rounding into shape, with a heavyweight matchup between Pudzianowski and boxer Artur Szpilka already announced for June 3.