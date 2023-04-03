 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reaction: UFC-WWE merger and what it means for both companies

By Damon Martin and Alexander K. Lee
Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2014 International CES Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The UFC and WWE will merge together in a new publicly traded company with combined revenue worth more than $21 billion, but what does this new partnership actually mean for the future of combat sports and professional wrestling?

MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin and Alexander K. Lee react to the massive news after Endeavor closed a deal to buy a majority share in WWE, which was officially announced on Monday.

What does this deal do for the UFC? Will WWE performers suddenly start showing up on UFC programming? Is Conor McGregor destined to appear at WrestleMania?

We discuss all of that and so much more as it relates to the UFC and WWE becoming business partners under the Endeavor umbrella.

