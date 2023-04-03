Jorge Masvidal hints retirement could follow with loss at UFC 287

Could UFC 287 be the last we see of Jorge Masvidal inside the cage?

“Gamebred” hinted as much on the UFC 287 edition of “Countdown,” previewing his upcoming bout with Gilbert Burns by saying that he might retire should he lose to Burns on Saturday.

“This could be the last one,” Masvidal said. “If I lose, I’m pretty much calling it quits. But a win against Gilbert means that things are headed in the right direction. So if I roll the dice and I do everything right, I’m going for it all. For one title, or many titles.”

Masvidal is currently on the longest losing streak of his illustrious career, having lost three straight main event bouts. The 38-year-old fell short in back-to-back title challenges against Kamaru Usman and then lost a lopsided unanimous decision to longtime rival Colby Covington at UFC 272 in March 2022.

Prior to those setbacks, Masvidal emerged as one of the hottest stars in all of MMA following a trio of spectacular wins over Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till. Heading into his 52nd pro bout and 20th year as a pro fighter, Masvidal is optimistic that he still has one championship run left.

“I think I’m at my best right now,” Masvidal said. “My mental, my physical, now I’ve got to go out there and prove it. I’ve got my back up against the wall but I get to start my resurrection here in Miami, Dade County, the city that birthed me, that made me, that molded me, so I’m more than excited. April 8, I give it all I got and I win we keep rolling that dice until we get that f****** belt. Let’s go.”

Watch the Burns vs. Masvidal segment of UFC 287 Countdown here: