 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Conor McGregor, Jake Paul, pros react to blockbuster UFC-WWE team-up

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
UFC 286 - O2 Arena
Dana White
Photo by Kieran Cleeves/PA Images via Getty Images

Conor McGregor knows an opportunity when he sees one.

Reports of the UFC’s parent company Endeavor planning to acquire pro wrestling giant WWE broke Sunday evening during the second night of WrestleMania 39 and the news was officially announced by all parties involved this morning. Fighters and fans have been reacting to the news since last night, with McGregor front and center as he quickly posted a photoshopped image of himself with a WWE title belt over one shoulder and a UFC title belt over the other.

Multiple-time NCAA wrestling champion Bo Nickal also chimed in on Twitter, writing, “I want them all” and calling the WWE roster “easy money.” Social media influencer/boxer Jake Paul wrote that he’s optimistic that the joining of the mega organizations could benefit fighter pay.

While the exact details of the deal are still unfolding, the potential for cross-promotion between the UFC and the WWE clearly has imaginations running wild.

See more reactions from fighters below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting