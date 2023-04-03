Conor McGregor, Jake Paul, pros react to blockbuster UFC-WWE team-up

Conor McGregor knows an opportunity when he sees one.

Reports of the UFC’s parent company Endeavor planning to acquire pro wrestling giant WWE broke Sunday evening during the second night of WrestleMania 39 and the news was officially announced by all parties involved this morning. Fighters and fans have been reacting to the news since last night, with McGregor front and center as he quickly posted a photoshopped image of himself with a WWE title belt over one shoulder and a UFC title belt over the other.

Multiple-time NCAA wrestling champion Bo Nickal also chimed in on Twitter, writing, “I want them all” and calling the WWE roster “easy money.” Social media influencer/boxer Jake Paul wrote that he’s optimistic that the joining of the mega organizations could benefit fighter pay.

While the exact details of the deal are still unfolding, the potential for cross-promotion between the UFC and the WWE clearly has imaginations running wild.

See more reactions from fighters below.

Congrats to the @ufc now worth a cool Proper $12bn. Wow! Endeavor bout to scoop the @WWE now also. Incredible. What a powerhouse! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2023

Careful Grampa. I’ll show up and break your jaw in 3 places. https://t.co/dUkpQg1nmV — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2023

I want them all. Easy money. https://t.co/hYgu8dCimk — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) April 3, 2023

The UFC just bought the WWE!?



Who’s the first fighter gettin put thru a table from a ladder?? — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 3, 2023

UFC + WWE makes too much sense. Great path to increasing fighter pay. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 2, 2023

Saw endevour is buying the WWE? Looks like I’m gonna have to lay the smack down on some jabronis in ‘23 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) April 2, 2023

How many times have I told people that current pro wrestling and mixed martial arts are the same business? — FILTHY Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) April 2, 2023

WELCOME TO THE UFC ERA OF SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT — FILTHY Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) April 3, 2023

So is this good or bad for fighter pay? #AskingForAFriend https://t.co/pmjfKiibe1 — Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola (@SteamRollaa) April 3, 2023