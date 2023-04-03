The MMA Hour with Anthony Pettis, Eddie Hearn, Michael Chiesa, and Kayla Harrison

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap another wild and crazy weekend in combat sports.

1:40 p.m.: Michael Chiesa checks in to give an update on his status for UFC 287 and more.

2:05 p.m.: Two-time PFL champ Kayla Harrison stops by to discuss her next move and the start of the PFL season.

2:30 p.m.: Eddie Hearn returns to discuss Anthony Joshua’s win and the latest in the boxing world.

3 p.m.: Anthony Pettis reflects on his upset win over Roy Jones Jr. in his professional boxing debut at Gamebred Boxing 4.

3:25 p.m.: The parlay pals look back at their most recent pick.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.