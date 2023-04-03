 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Anthony Pettis, Eddie Hearn, Michael Chiesa, and Kayla Harrison

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap another wild and crazy weekend in combat sports.

1:40 p.m.: Michael Chiesa checks in to give an update on his status for UFC 287 and more.

2:05 p.m.: Two-time PFL champ Kayla Harrison stops by to discuss her next move and the start of the PFL season.

2:30 p.m.: Eddie Hearn returns to discuss Anthony Joshua’s win and the latest in the boxing world.

3 p.m.: Anthony Pettis reflects on his upset win over Roy Jones Jr. in his professional boxing debut at Gamebred Boxing 4.

3:25 p.m.: The parlay pals look back at their most recent pick.

