Morning Report: Vitor Belfort challenges Anthony Pettis to boxing match: ‘I was supposed to fight Roy Jones Jr.’

Vitor Belfort wants to get back what he was supposed to have going into Gamebred Boxing 4 this past weekend.

April Fools Day 2023 saw several notable MMA fighters step into the boxing ring in Milwaukee, Wisc. as part of Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4. Despite the timing of everything, the matchups were no joke after all.

Preceding the evening’s headliner between boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. and former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis was Belfort vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. The pairing was a rematch from their May 2016 MMA fight in Brazil at UFC 198. Jacare bested “The Phenom” in fight No. 1 via a dominant first-round TKO from ground and pound, but couldn’t find the finish in the ring.

The match was Belfort’s second as a professional and came after a 2021 first-round exhibition knockout of Evander Holyfield. In the end, Belfort went the distance with his fellow UFC veteran, winning a unanimous decision. After the event, Belfort revealed that Jacare wasn’t the original idea for his Gamebred Boxing debut.

“I wanted to do six [rounds] because every time I win so quick, it’s hard to get an opponent,” Belfort said at the Gamebred Boxing 4 post-fight press conference. “I was supposed to fight Roy Jones Jr. in this main event. Not Pettis. Was supposed to be legendary guys, but they put Pettis. I have an offer for Gamebred, let’s come to Florida. I was hoping that Roy would win, but Pettis won. Let’s make this fight in Florida, me and Pettis. That is no excuse. So, if not, bring Jake Paul. He’s coming off a loss, I’ll take him. I’ll take Jake Paul and be his dad. Teach him a lesson.”

Like Belfort and Jacare, Jones vs. Pettis also fought to the judges’ scorecards, resulting in an eight-round majority decision victory. Despite fighting as low as 145 pounds in his MMA career, Pettis hovered around the 200-pound mark to set up the Jones video game-type booking. Previously seen in MMA as part of the PFL, Pettis highlighted earlier in the week that his MMA future is up in the air, but if he returns to the promotion it will only be for the PPV events and not the seasonal tournament format

Whether or not Belfort gets his wish of facing “Showtime” next, it probably won’t be too soon as the 46-year-old didn’t get through Jacare unscathed.

“I tore my biceps in the third round and I could not jab so I could not set up my combinations,” Belfort said. “But I have to adapt and I didn’t tell my coaches because I was afraid that someone would hear and stop the fight so I just keep quiet, I’ll find a way.

“I learned with my wife, no complaining. Find a way to resolve problems. But it was tough. He was bleeding and I think the referee would not help me at all. He was coming to me saying, ‘Vitor, stop holding.’ I would say, ‘What? I’m not holding. He’s leaning on me.’ It is what it is.”

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Bearjew.

Paul Craig doing some local professional wrestling pic.twitter.com/5VblAtB8dw — (@mmamarcuss) April 1, 2023

Bloopers.

Take a look at some of ONE's funniest moments Which is your favorite? #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/QqT9042XVI — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) April 1, 2023

RIZIN 41 highlights.

The 3rd ones the charm!

What a win for Sota 'Cerberus' Kimura



[ #RIZIN41 | @FiteTV | Watch the PPV here: https://t.co/1L6w5XNsI4 ] pic.twitter.com/3KDNMQx7zz — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) April 1, 2023

A HUGE KO by Shun!



This could be a knockout of the year contender already...



[ #RIZIN41 |@FiteTV | Watch the PPV here: https://t.co/1L6w5XNsI4 ] pic.twitter.com/9fZHzTaNXE — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) April 1, 2023

WOW‼️



Mehman Mamedov closes the show with one of the fastest KOs in RIZIN history - just under 20 seconds!



[ #RIZIN41 |@FiteTV | Watch the PPV here: https://t.co/1L6w5XNsI4 ] pic.twitter.com/teHVh9iX1H — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) April 1, 2023

Kyung Pyo Kim gets the tapout in the 1st round!



[ #RIZIN41 |@FiteTV | Watch the PPV here: https://t.co/1L6w5XNsI4 ] pic.twitter.com/ROQOEDWK6A — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) April 1, 2023

One of the fastest knockouts in @rizin_PR history. Mehman, you're the warriror! pic.twitter.com/gGyRnav8b7 — Tofiq Musayev (@Tofiq__Musayev) April 1, 2023

Views.

Soon.

Indeed.

Dustin Poirier vs Max Holloway 2 was awesome ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/viEO3dEiDn — T (@tshine_bby98) April 1, 2023

Best.

Goodnight.

Oh.

Me and Aldo should box — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2023

Let’s make it happen — BMF.eth (@GamebredFighter) April 2, 2023

Jose Aldo responded to Conor McGregor's suggestion for a rematch in boxing after his draw with Jeremy Stephens at #GamebredBoxing4.



"We were supposed to fight before in UFC. You run and now you still talk shit." pic.twitter.com/w9DXvw2K0t — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) April 2, 2023

Reaction.

Pacheco.

“I’m the !”@lpacchec has her eyes on the Women’s Featherweight



[ Friday, April 7th | 10pm ET on ESPN 2 | #2023PFL2 ️ https://t.co/hxZi2fEbA9] pic.twitter.com/gz5x7hFbtE — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 2, 2023

Pearl O’Malley.

Omos is massive.

I checked in with @thegiantomos before he takes on Brock Lesnar tonight. What a fun time this wrestlemania weekend has been. He’s a very good interview. Live at 12:30 eastern /9:30 pacific #omosapiens https://t.co/p6P69mz6th pic.twitter.com/CsB2dzUIgJ — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 2, 2023

Sweet.

Danil Yevdakushin with a Buckley kick pic.twitter.com/Nqb2d0ccth — Matysek (@Matysek88) April 2, 2023

Doumbe.

Farewell.

At #Bellator293, @JohnSalter_mma announced his retirement following a formidable 25-fight career.



Everyone at Bellator wishes John the best in his next chapter pic.twitter.com/S3qk7aM8WV — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 2, 2023

Shavkat.

Ballin’.

Death stare.

Warmaster.

Action shots.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Karl Williams (8-1) vs. Chase Sherman (16-11); UFC 287, April 8

Stephanie Egger (8-3) vs. Irina Alekseeva (4-1); UFC Vegas 72, April 29

Kleber Koike (31-6-1) vs. Chihiro Suzuki (10-3); RIZIN 43, June 24

FINAL THOUGHTS

The fact that something like that Gamebred Boxing 4 event can exist now is just super bizarre. As MMA gets older, I only expect we’ll see more and more things like this.

Thanks for reading!

