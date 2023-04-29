Watch Eddie Alvarez vs. Chad Mendes full fight video highlights from their BKFC 41 co-main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Perry vs. Rockhold took place April 29 at the 1stBank Center in Bloomfield, Colo. Chad Mendes (1-1) and Eddie Alvarez (1-0) clashed in a welterweight contest. The fight aired live on FITE TV.

Catch all the video highlights below.

Eddie Alvarez pours on the pressure, knocking down Chad Mendes at the end of the 5th round. How do you see them scoring it?#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/0OLlGDBtR0 — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

Eddie Alvarez knocks Chad down! We are tied at 1 knockdown each! #BKFC41 is LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/EF10sWvYZt — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

Will it be easy money for @ChadMendes? He makes his way to the ring for this highly anticipated co-main event.#BKFC41 | Live on #FITE pic.twitter.com/8mCPkqXIDZ — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

For more on Mendes vs. Alvarez, check out our live blog below.

Round 1: Mendes leading the dance early with jabs, Eddie measures his distance and fires back. First charge from Mendes, and Alvarez is looking to catch the counter. Mutual respect from the fighters. Mendes cracks with a right hand and then catches Alvarez a few seconds later. Alvarez doesn’t seem to have the power that his counterpart does. Alvarez looking to land his rear uppercut and left hook. At distance, Alvarez throws a few pot shots before time expires. Mendes cut below his left eye.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Mendes.

Round 2: Mendes in close early, attacking the body. Alvarez works his jab and Mendes again works inside. A glancing shot appears to put Alvarez down, but it’s unclear whether it was a punch or a slip. Neverthelss, 10-count easily beaten by Eddie, who comes out swinging wide in next exchange. Mendes ducking in and going low-high. Another explosion in for Mendes, who appears to have the speed advantage. Mendes looking to land an overhand off a duck like he did in his previous finish. Alvarez looks a little out of sorts in there, and the clinch is successful for Mendes as he lands a big uppercut in close and a hook to close out the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Mendes.

as he lands a big uppercut in close and a hook to close out the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Mendes.

Round 3: Replay shows clean left in the second dropped Mendes, who gets knocked down running in to a left from Alvarez in the first exchange of the round. Alvarez pursues with the jab, and Mendes tries to explode in again. Alvarez swings in and almost gets clipped by an uppercut. Mendes’ big left hook just a little short, and audience gasps. Another charge from Mendes, and now it looks like Alvarez is beginning to adjust to the speed, backing off when Mendes charges in. Alvarez letting his hands go a little more, working the jab and controlling distance better.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8 for Alvarez.

Round 4: Mendes presses forward with the jab. Alvarez combos in quick and Mendes counters with a right straight and uppercut. Alvarez circles out and resets. He misses on the approach and Mendes draws a warning for fingers. Mendes in pursuit and runs into right hand. Mendes presses with a left and doubles up with a right. Both men slowing down, wary of each other. Alvarez misses wide with a hook, and Mendes lands a combo. He tries to corner Alvarez and land the big shot but misses wide.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Mendes.

Round 5: Mendes in early and wraps the head, getting the referee to separate. Trade of jabs and Alvarez pursues with a combo. Alvarez right back, and they take a breath. Mendes works inside on the next exchange, and Alvarez follows, then doubling up with a combo at distance. Referee warns Alvarez for a punch on the break, and they’re back at it with one minute left. Mendes with a jab and another two-pice. Nice right from Alvarez, and a follow up body shot. Alvarez corners Mendes and lets it go, he’s chasing the finish, and he lands the shot that puts Mendes down! Short time, and Mendes’ left eye is a mess. He beats the count and they go to war with an exchange of punches, and Mendes drops Alvarez! Alvarez easily beats it, claiming a slip, but it’s counted as a knockdown. They don’t get off another exchange before time ends, and that’s a wrap on a very exciting co-main.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Alvarez.