BKFC 41 results: Christine Ferea wins by doctor’s stoppage due to gruesome cut over Bec Rawlings’ eye

Christine Ferea successfully defended her flyweight title at BKFC 41, although it probably wasn’t the emphatic ending she wanted.

Early in the opening round, Ferea opened a gruesome cut over Bec Rawlings’ eye that had the doctor concerned but still allowed her to continue. Unfortunately after the second round ended, the doctor took a second look at the cut and decided the fight had to be stopped as a disappointed Rawlings reacted with disdain.

The official stoppage came at 2:00 at the end of round two as Ferea gets the win by TKO.

“I expected a tough girl, a girl that was going to be tough to put down,” Ferea said afterwards.

Prior to the end of the fight, Ferea was launching a fierce jab with power shots behind it looking to do damage early and often as she traded punches with Rawlings in the opening round. It didn’t take long for Ferea to open up a cut over Rawlings right eye as blood began pouring down the side of her face.

With a doctor taking a look at the cut but allowing her to continue, Rawlings seemingly took that as a challenge as she came out firing at Ferea with a ferocious series of punches. Rawlings tagged Ferea with a couple of stinging right hands that definitely caught the champion’s attention.

When the fight moved into the clinch, Ferea and Rawlings were just blasting away at each other in some wild exchanges as the flyweights were both looking for the knockout. As each return to the corner, the coaches started giving advice to get ready for round three when Rawlings was pulled back by the ringside physician.

It only took a quick look at the cut for the doctor to wave off the fight as disappointment washed over Rawlings before embracing Ferea in the center of the ring.

Given the way the fight ended it’s entirely possibly BKFC runs this one back again but for now Ferea can celebrate her victory and a second straight defense of her flyweight title.