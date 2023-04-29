Song Yadong, three others earn performance bonuses at UFC Vegas 72

Song Yadong wasn’t the only one to pick up some extra cash at UFC Vegas 72.

Song earned an extra $50,000 for his Performance of the Night performance with his fifth-round TO of Ricky Simon in the main event Saturday night in Las Vegas. MMA Mania was first to report the bonuses.

Caio Borralho, Rodolfo Vieira, and Marcus McGhee also earned performance honors at the UFC Apex.

Borralho earned a second-round submission win for his fourth straight victory in the co-main event, while Vieira also picked up a submission win for his comeback victory of Cody Brundage on the main card.

McGhee made the most of his short-notice callup to the UFC with his submission win over Journey Newson in the second round of their prelim fight.