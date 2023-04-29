Ben Rothwell vs. Josh Copeland full fight video highlights

Watch full video highlights from the Ben Rothwell vs. Josh Copeland fight at BKFC 41 on Saturday in Denver.
Ben Rothwell and Josh Copeland faced off in a five-round heavyweight bout on the BKFC main card on Saturday at 1st Bank Center in Denver.
Watch highlights from the fight, courtesy of FITE TV.
It ain't a @rothwellfighter fight without the classic walkout.#BKFC41 pic.twitter.com/qxbyqJ6hho— FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023
That right eye on Ben Rothwell is a problem. #BKFC41 | LIVE NOW on #FITE pic.twitter.com/hUOskuFF9Z— FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023
The ref rules that a knockdown on Josh Copeland. Do you agree with the call?#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/ta2j9ByNRR— FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023
BIG TIME UPPERCUTS from @rothwellfighter. #BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/Qaj20uiJpk— FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023
Josh Copeland's corner has seen enough after Rothwell delivered a beating to Copeland in the third. Rothwell is now 2-0 in BKFC.#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/GMjutEVA3b— FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023
There's nothing like a post fight @rothwellfighter interview. Big Ben is calling out Alan Belcher for a title fight next. Do you think Belcher vs. Rothwell should be next?#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/y144kBH4Vz— FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023
