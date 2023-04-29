 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ben Rothwell vs. Josh Copeland full fight video highlights

By Steven Marrocco
BKFC 41 BKFC

Watch full video highlights from the Ben Rothwell vs. Josh Copeland fight at BKFC 41 on Saturday in Denver.

Ben Rothwell and Josh Copeland faced off in a five-round heavyweight bout on the BKFC main card on Saturday at 1st Bank Center in Denver.

Watch highlights from the fight, courtesy of FITE TV.

