Ben Rothwell vs. Josh Copeland full fight video highlights

Watch full video highlights from the Ben Rothwell vs. Josh Copeland fight at BKFC 41 on Saturday in Denver.

Ben Rothwell and Josh Copeland faced off in a five-round heavyweight bout on the BKFC main card on Saturday at 1st Bank Center in Denver.

Watch highlights from the fight, courtesy of FITE TV.

That right eye on Ben Rothwell is a problem. #BKFC41 | LIVE NOW on #FITE pic.twitter.com/hUOskuFF9Z — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

The ref rules that a knockdown on Josh Copeland. Do you agree with the call?#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/ta2j9ByNRR — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

Josh Copeland's corner has seen enough after Rothwell delivered a beating to Copeland in the third. Rothwell is now 2-0 in BKFC.#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/GMjutEVA3b — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023