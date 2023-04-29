Song Yadong outclasses Ricky Simon, scores fifth-round TKO in UFC Vegas 72 main event

Song Yadong’s boxing was too much for Ricky Simon in the main event of UFC Vegas 72, which took place Saturday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

The Chinese bantamweight landed at will since the opening bell, getting close to the finish in the first round with a guillotine choke after dropping Simon but the Oregonian was able to survive.

Song kept stopping every single takedown attempt throughout the fight and making Simon pay on the feet, hurting him bad in the final seconds of the fourth round before the bell saved Simon.

Song came back for the kill in the final stanza, once again dropping Simon and mauling him with punches before referee Herb Dean decided he had seen enough.

Song, now 20-7 in the sport with one draw and one no-contest, is once again in the winning column seven months after a doctor stoppage against Cory Sandhagen snapped his three-fighting streak over Marlon Moraes, Julio Arce and Casey Kenney. Simon fell to 20-4, suffering his first loss in the past six bouts.

The 25-year-old Chinese prospect voiced two scenarios for his next move in the division during his post-fight interview with UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, a clash with Sean O’Malley or rematching Marlon Vera, who he beat via decision back in May 2020.