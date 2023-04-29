UFC Vegas 72 video: Caio Borralho submits Michal Oleksiejczuk for first UFC finish

Caio Borralho aiming at a top-ranked middleweight next after finally getting his long-awaited finish in the UFC.

Borralho improved to 4-0 inside the octagon with a win over Michal Oleksiejczuk in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 72 at the UFC APEX. Borralho took his opponent down with a well-timed double leg and immediately taking his back and securing a rear-naked choke finish in the second stanza.

Watch the finish below.

11 straight wins for Caio Borralho #UFCVegas72 pic.twitter.com/Q2cPzMntq4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 30, 2023

Unbeaten in 14 straight bouts now, including two victories at Dana White’s Contender Series and UFC victories against Gadzhi Omargadzhiev, Armen Petrosyan and Makhmud Muradov, Borralho called for a 185-pound clash with Derek Brunson next.

“I heard Derek Brunson wants to fight,” Borralho said in his post-fight interview. “I called him out two fights ago and he said, ‘Oh, you go do two more fights and then we can talk about it.’ Now I did two more fights, I eliminated two more guys, so what about our dance now, Brunson?”