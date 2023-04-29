BKFC 41 video: Dillon Winemiller destroys Matthew Maestas in 7 seconds

Tyler Winemiller needs ONLY 7 SECONDS in the first to put away Matthew Maestas! WHAT A FINISH! #BKFC41 is LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/eEacetXac5

Seven seconds was all Dillon Winemiller needed to get the knockout win against Matthew Maestas at BKFC 41.

But in reality, Maestas was out on his feet after the first right hand he took, and the subsequent punches Winemiller landed to force referee intervention from Dan Miragliotta were academic.

Check out the explosive finish below, courtesy of BKFC broadcast partner FITE TV.

Tyler Winemiller needs ONLY 7 SECONDS in the first to put away Matthew Maestas! WHAT A FINISH!#BKFC41 is LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/eEacetXac5 — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

It was the second straight first-round finish on the BKFC 41 prelim card after Mitch Seybold notched a come-from-behind win over Jack Willoughby in the opener at 1stBank Center in Denver.

Winemiller picked up his first BKFC win after a TKO loss to Tony Jenkins in his promotional debut. According to online databases, Maestas’ loss on Saturday was his first as a professional.

BKFC 41 is headlined by a light heavyweight (boxing) fight between former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold and UFC welterweight vet turned bare-knuckle boxer Mike Perry.