BKFC 41 live blog: Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold

This is the BKFC 41 live blog for Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold, the light heavyweight headliner for Saturday’s fight card at 1stBank Arena in Denver.

Rockhold, a former UFC middleweight champion, makes his bare-knuckle debut after his departure from the UFC. In his most recent appearance, he was outpointed by Paulo Costa at UFC 278. It was his first fight in three years after an extended layoff due to a 1-3 record with three knockout losses.

Perry returns to the BKFC ring for his third appearance and third meeting with a fellow MMA vet. In his previous appearance, he outpointed Bellator welterweight star Michael Page in overtime.

Round 1: Rockhold meets Perry coming in , and Perry remains on the chase. Rockhold playing tall, wrapping up Perry against the ropes. His straight left gets through on the break, and he’s hooking as Perry closes in. Perry just eats them and charges, landing to the body and one low. We pause as Dan Miragliotta notices the foul. Rockhold waves in Perry, who runs into a right and works against the ropes. Rockhold wrestles him and they tie up,drawing a separation. Perry gets caught with a straight left and wobbles, and Rockhold tries to rush in, getting caught in the clinch. Jab from Perry hurts Rockhold, and Perry flurries against the ropes. Rockhold eats a left straight and another. He closes in nonetheless and ends the round in pursuit.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 for Rockhold.

Round 2: Rockhold works the jab, and Perry chases him with hooks. More counters from Rockhold with hooks as he tries to use movement to defuse Perry’s aggression. He slips, and we reset. They trade hard lefts, and Perry digs to the body. Rockhold moving laterally, and Rockhold tries that left hook again. Perry beats the body against the ropes. It looks like Rockhold is beginning to flag, complaining about something in his mouth. Miragliotta checks him, and then waves off the fight. Jaw injury? It’s unclear.

Official result: Mike Perry def. Luke Rockhold via TKO (retirement) - R2, 1:15