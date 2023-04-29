UFC Vegas 72 video: ‘Russian Ronda’ Irina Alekseeva pulls off quick kneebar win, ‘Billionaire Strut’ celebration

Irina Alekseeva impressed in her first octagon appearance Saturday night at UFC Vegas 72.

The 32-year-old bantamweight, who missed weight by four pounds on Friday, made short work of Stephanie Egger in the preliminary portion of the show at the UFC APEX with a submission win in just under three minutes.

Egger, 3-3 in the UFC going into tonight’s bout, was holding Alekseeva from her back on the feet when the Russian went for a kneebar, forcing Egger to quit shortly after at the 2:11 mark.

Alekseeva, a one-time Bellator veteran dubbed “Russian Ronda” after former UFC superstar Ronda Rousey, is now 5-1 in MMA with two submission victories. Egger, who once fought for RIZIN and beat Reina Miura before joining the UFC in 2020, dropped to 8-4 as a professional.