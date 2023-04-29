 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 72 video: Late-notice replacement Marcus McGhee submits Journey Newson in second round

By Guilherme Cruz
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Newson v McGhee
Marcus McGhee tapped Journey Newson in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Marcus McGhee stepped in to replace Brian Kelleher on three days’ notice at UFC Vegas 72 this Saturday night, facing Journey Newson in a 140-pound catchweight at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and he made the most of the opportunity.

A veteran of only seven professional bouts going into his octagon debut, McGhee hurt Newson with a left hand in the second round, dropping the 14-fight veteran and immediately took his back, sinking in the rear-naked choke to secure the finish.

Watch the finish below.

McGhee now holds a MMA record of 7-1, securing the first submission victory of his career after knocking out his opponent in every single one of his previous wins. Newson dropped to 1-4 with one no-contest under the UFC banner.

