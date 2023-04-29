UFC Vegas 72 video: Late-notice replacement Marcus McGhee submits Journey Newson in second round

Marcus McGhee stepped in to replace Brian Kelleher on three days’ notice at UFC Vegas 72 this Saturday night, facing Journey Newson in a 140-pound catchweight at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and he made the most of the opportunity.

A veteran of only seven professional bouts going into his octagon debut, McGhee hurt Newson with a left hand in the second round, dropping the 14-fight veteran and immediately took his back, sinking in the rear-naked choke to secure the finish.

Watch the finish below.

McGhee earns the submission win on a weeks notice #UFCVegas72 pic.twitter.com/jeemYJ41h4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 29, 2023

McGhee now holds a MMA record of 7-1, securing the first submission victory of his career after knocking out his opponent in every single one of his previous wins. Newson dropped to 1-4 with one no-contest under the UFC banner.