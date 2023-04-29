BKFC 41: Perry vs. Rockhold live stream online

Watch the BKFC 41 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold preliminary card at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:

Marcus Edwards vs. Jay Jackson

Matthew Maestas vs. Dillon Winemiller

Jack Willoughby vs. Mitch Seybold

In the Perry vs. Rockhold main event, former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold makes his debut in the bare-knuckle boxing ring against MMA fan favorite Mike Perry in a five-round affair. The 185-pound bout takes place at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The main card airs live on FITE TV pay-per-view for $49.99 at 9 p.m. ET.