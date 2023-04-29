BKFC 41 Results: Perry vs. Rockhold

MMA Fighting has BKFC 41 results for the Perry vs. Rockhold fight card, live blogs from the top two fights, and more from the 1stBank Center in Bloomfield, Colo., on Saturday night.

In the main event, Mike Perry welcomes former UFC champion Luke Rockhold to the BKFC ring in a light heavyweight contest.

Former UFC and Bellator champion Eddie Alvarez also will make his BKFC debut in the co-main event against former UFC fighter Chad Mendes.

Check out BKFC 41 results below.

Main Card (FITE TV at 9 p.m. ET)

Luke Rockhold vs. Mike Perry

Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez

Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings

Josh Copeland vs. Ben Rothwell

Chris Camozzi vs. Daniel Spohn

Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres

Mike Alvarado vs. James Brown

Jesse Stalder vs. Roderick Stewart

Matthew Maestas vs. Dillon Winemiller

Preliminary Card (YouTube at 8 p.m. ET)

Marcus Edwards vs. Jay Jackson

BJ Lawrence vs. Wayna Reid

Jack Willoughby vs. Mitch Seybold