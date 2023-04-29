BKFC 41 Results: Perry vs. Rockhold

MMA Fighting has BKFC 41 results for the Perry vs. Rockhold fight card, live blogs from the top two fights, and more from the 1stBank Center in Bloomfield, Colo., on Saturday night.
In the main event, Mike Perry welcomes former UFC champion Luke Rockhold to the BKFC ring in a light heavyweight contest.
Former UFC and Bellator champion Eddie Alvarez also will make his BKFC debut in the co-main event against former UFC fighter Chad Mendes.
Check out BKFC 41 results below.
Main Card (FITE TV at 9 p.m. ET)
Luke Rockhold vs. Mike Perry
Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez
Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings
Josh Copeland vs. Ben Rothwell
Chris Camozzi vs. Daniel Spohn
Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres
Mike Alvarado vs. James Brown
Jesse Stalder vs. Roderick Stewart
Matthew Maestas vs. Dillon Winemiller
Preliminary Card (YouTube at 8 p.m. ET)
Marcus Edwards vs. Jay Jackson
BJ Lawrence vs. Wayna Reid
Jack Willoughby vs. Mitch Seybold
Loading comments...