UFC Vegas 72 Results: Song vs. Simon

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 72 results for the Song vs. Simon event from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
In the main event, Song Yadong and Ricky Simon will square off in a bantamweight contest. Song has won three of his past five fights, while Simon has won five fights in a row.
Middleweights Caio Borralho and Michael Oleksiejczuk will clash in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Vegas 72 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon
Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage
Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla
Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Prelims (ESPN+ at 4:30 p.m. ET)
Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson
Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva
Journey Newson vs. Marcus McGhee
Loading comments...