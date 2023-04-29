UFC Vegas 72 Results: Song vs. Simon

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 72 results for the Song vs. Simon event from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

In the main event, Song Yadong and Ricky Simon will square off in a bantamweight contest. Song has won three of his past five fights, while Simon has won five fights in a row.

Middleweights Caio Borralho and Michael Oleksiejczuk will clash in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 72 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon

Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage

Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters

Prelims (ESPN+ at 4:30 p.m. ET)

Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson

Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva

Journey Newson vs. Marcus McGhee

Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth