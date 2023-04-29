 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘So crispy’: Pros react to Song Yadong’s KO win over Ricky Simón at UFC Vegas 72

By Jose Youngs
UFC Fight Night: Song v Simon Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

When Song Yadong and Ricky Simón made their way to the octagon, fight fans were giddy to witness two of the most elite bantamweights on the roster finally lock horns.

Simón looked to extend his win streak to six straight, which included stoppage wins over Jack Shore, Raphael Assunção, and Gaeteano Pirrerllo.

Yadong, on the other hand, was looking to right the ship after suffering a TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen in September. This setback snapped the Team Alpha Male product’s three-fight win streak, which included wins over Marlon Moraes, Julio Arce, and Casey Kenney

But after almost 25 minutes of action, it was Yadong’s venomous right hand that put Simón down for the count early in the final round.

Check how fellow Yadong’s fellow fighters reacted to his violent knockout victory inside the UFC APEX below.

