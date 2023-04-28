Video: Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold have intense final faceoff at BKFC 41 weigh-ins

Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold cleared the final hurdle before their BKFC 41 grudge match.

The two UFC veterans successfully made weight for their 185-pound contest on Friday. Former UFC middleweight champion Rockhold tipped the scales at 185.4 pounds for his bare-knuckle boxing debut, while Perry came in just a smidge lighter at 184.2 pounds.

Rockhold and Perry also faced off for the final time, which can be watched above. The pair briefly shadowboxed before going nose-to-nose and lightly jostling each other.

“You liked that, didn’t you Mike?” Rockhold said with a grin.

Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold go nose to nose in their final faceoff #BKFC41 pic.twitter.com/vyM8OlH3C9 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 29, 2023

Perry then roared a few more times only to recieve another light shove from Rockhold in response as the two UFC veterans headed offstage.

BKFC 41 takes place Saturday at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The main card airs live on FITE TV pay-per-view and begins at 9 p.m. ET.

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and three-time UFC title challenger Chad Mendes also made weight for their co-headlining contest. Alvarez tipped the scales at 165 pounds for his promotional debut, while Mendes weighed 166 pounds.

Complete BKFC 41 weigh-in results can be seen here.