BKFC 41 and UFC Vegas 72 preview show: Is Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold the best fight of the weekend?

With Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold running wild and enchanting hearts and minds, is this the rare weekend where the UFC doesn’t have the best event of the combat sports slate?

MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew discuss Saturday’s BKFC 41 offering, the hilarity of Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold, plus the rest of a surprisingly compelling card that features Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez, the return of “Big” Ben Rothwell, and much more. The crew also hits upon UFC Vegas 72, the stakes in Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon, what’s next for the winner, Caio Borralho’s continued existence in UFC co-main events, any low-key bangers from the card, and more.

Catch the BKFC 41 and UFC Vegas 72 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.