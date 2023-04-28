Cody Garbrandt vs. Mario Bautista in the works for UFC event on Aug. 19

Bantamweights Cody Garbrandt and Mario Bautista are expected to clash at an upcoming UFC event scheduled on Aug. 19 with the location for the card still to be determined.

Multiple people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Friday.

Following a tough 1-5 run over six fights including a brief stop at flyweight, Garbrandt got back on track with his last fight after earning a unanimous decision over Trevin Jones at UFC 285 in March.

It was a much needed win for Garbrandt, who previously held the UFC bantamweight title before suffering three straight losses in the division including two in a row to former teammate T.J. Dillashaw. Now, Garbrandt will look to start building momentum on the heels of his last win over Jones.

As for Bautista, he’s currently riding a four-fight win streak of his own with submission finishes in three out of the four victories. Most recently, Bautista dispatched Guido Cannetti with a first-round rear naked choke in March.

Garbrandt vs. Bautista is the first fight confirmed for the Aug. 19 date as the UFC continues filling out an ambitious summer schedule.