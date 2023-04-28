Heck of a Morning: What can Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad do at UFC 288 to guarantee a title shot?

It sounds like the people have decided: Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold at BKFC 42 is the fight of the weekend. The UFC veterans have engaged in some truly hilarious shenanigans in the lead-up to their bare-knuckle battle and all that’s left to see is if this freak show fight turns out as freaky as advertised.

That’s a fitting discussion for this Free-For-All-Friday edition of Heck of a Morning with guest host Alexander K. Lee, who answers questions not only about BKFC 42 and UFC Vegas 72, but a slew of random topics including how the remainder of the NBA Playoffs is likely to play out (and who you’ll see in the Finals), adventures in vegetarian cooking, and the brilliance of Paul Thomas Anderson, as well as fighting business like whether a Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad stinker will remove both men from the UFC welterweight title picture, what pair of friends do we wish we’d seen meet inside the cage, and more.

