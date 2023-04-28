UFC Vegas 72 weigh-in results: Two fighters falter at scale, one misses by 4 pounds

Irina Alekseeva’s first trip to the scale as a UFC fighter was a disaster.

The octagon debutante weighed in at 140 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 72, four pounds over the limit (including one-pound allowance for a non-title fight) for her bantamweight bout opposite Stephanie Egger. Egger successfully made weight at 135 pounds.

Alekseeva has previously competed at flyweight and featherweight prior to signing with the UFC. Per the UFC, Her bout with Egger will proceed as a catchweight with Alekseeva forfeiting 30 percent of her purse as penalty.

Fellow debutante Hailey Cowan also failed to hit the bantamweight limit, coming in at 137.5 pounds (1.5 pounds over) for her fight with Jamey-Lyn Horth (135.5). Cowan vs. Horth will proceed as a catchweight with Cowan forfeiting 20 percent of her purse as penalty.

Cowan has had a tumultuous time of it since earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series this past August, with her first two bookings being cancelled. Ahead of a bout with Ailin Perez at UFC Vegas 70 in February, Cowan was forced to withdraw due to an illness and a subsequent booking against Tamires Vidal at UFC San Antonio in March was cancelled when Vidal withdrew due to injury.

The main event weigh-ins went off without a hitch as bantamweight contenders Song Yadong and Ricky Simon — Nos. 12 and No. 14 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — successfully made weight. Both came in at 136 pounds, making use of the one-pound allowance for a non-title fight. Their matchup headlines Saturday’s card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Check out UFC Vegas 72 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Song Yadong (136) vs. Ricky Simon (136)

Caio Borralho (185.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (185.5)

Rodolfo Vieira (186) vs. Cody Brundage (185.5)

Julian Erosa (145.5) vs. Fernando Padilla (145.5)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (262.5) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (258)

Josh Quinlan (169) vs. Trey Waters (171)

Prelims (ESPN+ at 4:30 p.m. ET)

Martin Buday (265) vs. Jake Collier (265.5)

Cody Durden (126) vs. Charles Johnson (125.5)

Stephanie Egger (135) vs. Irina Alekseeva (140)*

Journey Newson (138.5) vs. Marcus McGhee (140) — 140-pound catchweight bout

Hailey Cowan (137.5)** vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (135.5)

*Alekseeva missed the bantamweight limit. Her bout with Stephanie Egger will proceed at a catchweight with Alekseeva forfeiting 30 percent of her purse as penalty

**Cowan missed the bantamweight limit. Her bout with Jamey-Lyn Horth will proceed at a catchweight with Cowan forfeiting 20 percent of her purse as penalty