UFC Vegas 72 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 72 weigh-ins, all 22 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. Watch a live stream of the official weigh-ins courtesy of mixedmartialarts.com.

In the main event, Song Yadong and Ricky Simon can weigh no more than 136 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title bantamweight fight.

The UFC Vegas 72 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Song Yadong (136) vs. Ricky Simon (136)

Caio Borralho (185.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (185.5)

Rodolfo Vieira (186) vs. Cody Brundage (185.5)

Julian Erosa (145.5) vs. Fernando Padilla (145.5)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (262.5) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (258)

Josh Quinlan (169) vs. Trey Waters (171)

Prelims (ESPN+ at 4:30 p.m. ET)

Martin Buday (265) vs. Jake Collier (265.5)

Cody Durden (126) vs. Charles Johnson (125.5)

Stephanie Egger (135) vs. Irina Alekseeva (140)*

Journey Newson (138.5) vs. Marcus McGhee (140) — 140-pound catchweight bout

Hailey Cowan (137.5)** vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (135.5)

*Alekseeva missed the bantamweight limit. Her bout with Stephanie Egger will proceed at a catchweight with Alekseeva forfeiting 30 percent of her purse as penalty

**Cowan missed the bantamweight limit. Her bout with Jamey-Lyn Horth will proceed at a catchweight with Cowan forfeiting 20 percent of her purse as penalty