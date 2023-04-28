BKFC 41 weigh-in video

At the BKFC 41 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale Friday.

In the main event, former UFC middleweight champ Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry meet in the main event. Both fighters will have to hit the middleweight limit of 185 pounds (with one-pound allowance for a non-title bout).

Watch live video of the weigh-ins above, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Also featured on the BKFC 41 card is a co-main event between former UFC lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez and three-time UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes in a lightweight contest. Flyweight champ Christine Ferea also defends her 125-pound belt against ex-featherweight champ Bec Rawlings.

See the BKFC 41 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (FITE TV at 9 p.m. ET)

Luke Rockhold vs. Mike Perry

Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez

Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings

Josh Copeland vs. Ben Rothwell

Chris Camozzi vs. Daniel Spohn

Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres

Mike Alvarado vs. James Brown

Jesse Stalder vs. Roderick Stewart

Matthew Maestas vs. Dillon Winemiller

Preliminary Card (YouTube at 8 p.m. ET)

Marcus Edwards vs. Jay Jackson

BJ Lawrence vs. Wayna Reid

Jack Willoughby vs. Mitch Seybold