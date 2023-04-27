Jack Hermansson forced out of main event fight against Brendan Allen at UFC card on June 3

Another UFC main event has taken a hit.

Jack Hermansson has been forced out of his upcoming middleweight bout against Brendan Allen, which was originally scheduled to headline the UFC card scheduled on June 3 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Multiple people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday. MMA Mania initially reported the news.

According to sources, Hermansson suffered an undisclosed injury that knocked him out of the fight. It’s the first time in his 14-year and 30-fight career that Hermansson has dropped out of a fight where he was scheduled to compete.

It’s unknown at this time how long Hermnasson will be sidelined.

The UFC hasn’t officially announced the change to the card so it remains to be seen if a replacement opponent will be secured to face off against Allen in June.

Allen had actually called for the fight against Hermansson after he took out highly touted grappler Andre Muniz in his last outing, which extended his win streak to four in a row. He currently sits at No. 13 at 185 pounds in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings.

Now it appears Allen will have to take on a replacement opponent or wait until a later date to compete again with Hermansson out of action.