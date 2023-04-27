Heck of a Morning: Is Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold the most compelling fight of the week?

The biggest fight this weekend might not be happening inside the octagon. With respect to UFC Vegas 72 headliners Song Yadong and Ricky Simon, the BKFC is presenting a buzzworthy main event of its own pitting Mike Perry against Luke Rockhold on Saturday.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, guest host Alexander K. Lee looks ahead at a busy combat sports weekend that includes the UFC, the BKFC, Cage Warriors, RIZIN, and more. Additionally, topics include what is the one main event you must watch on Saturday, why the UFC is putting Dricus Du Plessis’ title shot at risk in a matchup with Robert Whittaker, breaking UFC Vegas 72 down in the most positive light possible, the BKFC 42 co-main event between Chad Mendes and Eddie Alvarez, the meteoric rise of Salt Papi, whether Rose Namajunas and Israel Adesanya make for the more compelling title chaser, and more.

