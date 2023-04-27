Chael Sonnen joins broadcast team for BKFC 41 alongside Chris Lytle and Austin Trout

Chael Sonnen joins the broadcast team for BKFC 41 on Saturday, which will be headlined by ex-UFC champion Luke Rockhold making his bare-knuckle boxing debut against Mike Perry.

Sonnen previously hosted a pre-fight press conference for BKFC 41 when he stood between the fighters during an initial faceoff ahead of the event. Now the always outspoken Sonnen will serve on the broadcast team for the event Saturday night from Colorado.

Joining Sonnen on the broadcast are BKFC regulars Sean Wheelock and UFC veteran Chris Lytle. Cyrus Fees also serves as part of the broadcast team with former world champion boxer Austin Trout, who made his bare-knuckle fighting debut earlier this year with a win over former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez.

The pay-per-view main card kicks off at 9 p.m. ET and is available to watch through traditional outlets on cable or satellite and digitally through FITE, the BKFC app as well as PPV.com.

The card is headlined by Rockhold vs. Perry with former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez also making his bare-knuckle fighting debut against one-time UFC title challenger Chad Mendes.

Ben Rothwell makes his second appearance in the BKFC on Saturday as he takes on Josh Copeland while Bec Rawlings challenges Christine Ferea for the BKFC flyweight title.