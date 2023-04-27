Between the Links: Nate Diaz brawls, Sergei Pavlovich arrives, Gervonta Davis dazzles, BKFC 41, and UFC Vegas 72

Nate Diaz made headlines yet again this weekend when the Stockton native found himself in a Bourbon Street Brawl that resulted in one would-be influencer getting choked out in the streets.

Mike Heck is off this week so Jed Meshew steps in to host an all-new edition of Between the Links, where the panel discusses Nate Diaz’s street fighting and pending arrest, plus, does this put Nate’s fight with Jake Paul in jeopardy? Additionally, the crew debates Sergei Pavlovich’s big win at UFC Vegas 71, just what exactly Curtis Blaydes was thinking, Patchy Mix’s place in the bantamweight hierarchy, Gervonta Davis’ spectacular win over Ryan Garcia, the weekend ahead with BKFC 41 and UFC Vegas 72, and more.

Guest host Jed Meshew moderates the matchup between MMAFighting’s José Youngs and Morning Kombat’s Brian Campbell. Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.