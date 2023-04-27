Nate Diaz released on bond after turning himself in to New Orleans police on second degree battery charges

Nate Diaz surrendered himself to authorities Thursday morning.

Diaz’s representative Zach Rosenfield released a statement to the media, announcing that the former UFC fighter turned himself in to the New Orleans Police Department after an arrest warrant was issued for Diaz following his involvement in a street brawl on Bourbon Street this past weekend.

See the full statement here:

Nate voluntarily turned himself in to the New Orleans Police Department this morning approximately at 7:10 am. CT. We continue to look forward to presenting all the evidence and videos that show Nate was acting in self-defense.

The arrest warrant is for suspicion of second-degree battery. Such charges are considered a felony in Louisiana and carry a potential penalty of up to eight years in prison “with or without hard labor” and/or up to a $2,000 fine.

Following his booking, Diaz was allowed to post bond for his release from custody with no travel restrictions placed on him by the courts.

“Bond has been granted and posted with the full permission from the court to resume travel which includes returning to Stockton today,” Rosenfield said in a statement sent to MMA Fighting. “We appreciate how we were treated by the New Orleans Police Department, the court and their staff.”

Diaz attended Misfits Boxing 6 in New Orleans this past Friday and was involved in two separate altercations, first nearly getting into a scrap with reality TV star Chase DeMoor and then later in the evening finding himself in a fight with Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen, the latter of whom was choked unconscious by Diaz.

In a statement released Tuesday via Rosenfield, Diaz claimed that his actions were in self-defense:

Nate’s attorney looks forward to presenting all of the facts about this incident to the District Attorney which clearly demonstrate that a trained fighter named Rodney Petersen aggressively pursued Nate with the intention of engaging him and once doing so, Nate acted entirely in self-defense. No further comment will be made at this time.

It is not yet known if Diaz’s legal issues will affect his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul, which is scheduled to take place Aug. 5 in Dallas.