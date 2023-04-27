Fight Roundup: Jim Miller books UFC fight No. 42 against Ludovit Klein, Walt Harris returns to face Josh Parisian

Fights come together fast these days, and if you blink, you can easily miss them. In Fight Roundup, we bring you the latest reported matchups to keep you up to date with what’s on the horizon.

All bouts featured have been officially announced or confirmed with MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz, Mike Heck, and Damon Martin via sources with knowledge of the matchups.

Jim Miller rides again.

The longtime UFC veteran makes his record-extending 42nd appearance for the promotion when he fights Ludovit Klein (19-4-1) in a lightweight bout at UFC Vegas 74 on June 3. MMA Junkie was first to report the matchup.

At 39, Miller (35-17, 1 NC) has maintained a busy schedule, competing eight times since the start of 2020 and going 4-4 in those contests. “A-10” recently saw a three-fight win streak snapped this past February when he lost a unanimous decision to Alexander Hernandez.

Klein looks to return to the win column after battling Jai Herbert to a majority draw at UFC 286. He is undefeated in his past three outings, with that draw preceded by decision wins over Mason Jones and Devonte Smith.

Another one of the UFC’s most veteran fighters also fights on June 3.

Alex Caceres (20-13, 1 NC) steps into the octagon for the 28th time to take on Daniel Pineda (28-14, 3 NC) in a featherweight bout at UFC Vegas 74. The bout was first reported by Eurosport.

“Bruce Leeroy” most recently fought in December at UFC Vegas 66, where he defeated Julian Erosa by first-round knockout. With the win, Caceres rebounded from a decision loss to Sodiq Yusuff and he has now won six of his past seven fights. His UFC record stands at 15-11 (1 NC) and he has competed at both 145 and 135 pounds.

Pineda is also coming off of a win, a second-round submission of Tucker Lutz this past March. The guillotine choke finish earned Pineda his third UFC post-fight bonus and kept an incredible streak intact: Of Pineda’s 28 pro wins, nine have come by KO/TKO, 18 by submission, and zero by decision.

Walt Harris returns to action this summer.

The heavyweight veteran fights Josh Parisian (15-6) on July 15 at a location still to be determined. MMA Junkie was first to report the bout.

This marks Harris’ first in-cage appearance since June 2021. Harris (13-10, 1 NC) has lost three straight fights, all by knockout, to Marcin Tybura, Alexander Volkov, and Alistair Overeem. He has competed sporadically since the tragic death of his stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard, who was kidnapped and murdered in 2019.

Parisian has alternated wins and losses in five UFC appearances, most recently dropping a unanimous decision to Jamal Pogues.

Bantamweights Raoni Barcelos and Miles Johns are set for UFC Vegas 75. Ag. Fight was first to report the matchup, which takes place June 17 at UFC APEX.

Barcelos (17-4) is in need of a win after a recent first-round knockout loss to Umar Nurmagomedov, which dropped him to 1-3 in his past four fights. The Brazilian’s slump also includes decision losses to Victor Henry and Timur Valiev. Prior to a loss to Valiev, Barcelos had won nine straight fights including his first five UFC outings.

Johns (13-2) is trending in the other direction, with wins in three of his past four bouts. “El Chapo” most recently competed at UFC Vegas 65 last November, where he defeated Vince Morales via unanimous decision.

Ariane Lipski seeks her second win of the year when she fights Melissa Gatto at UFC Vegas 76.

Lipski (15-8) and Gatto (8-1-2) are scheduled to meet in a flyweight matchup on July 1 at UFC APEX. The bout was first reported by Ag. Fight.

This past March, Lipski kicked off her 2023 campaign with a unanimous decision win over JJ Aldrich. The former KSW champion is 4-5 since debuting with the UFC in 2019.

Gatto is coming off of the first loss of her pro career. After going unbeaten in her first 10 pro bouts, Gatto lost a unanimous decision to Tracy Cortez at UFC 274 in May 2022. Her first two UFC appearances ended in TKO victories over Sijara Eubanks and Victoria Leonardo and she owns a submission win over current UFC bantamweight contender Karol Rosa.

The Ultimate Fighter 29 winner Bryan Battle has his next assignment since suffering his first UFC loss.

Battle (8-2) fights Gabe Green (11-4) in a welterweight bout at UFC Charlotte on May 13. The bout was first announced by the fighters’ management team.

“Pooh Bear” won the TUF 29 tournament at 185 pounds and then defeated castmate Tresean Gore before dropping down to the welterweight division. After a head kick KO of Takashi Sato, Battle saw a seven-fight win streak stopped by a decision loss to Rinat Fakhretdinov this past December.

Green fell to 2-2 in the UFC with a decision loss to Ian Garry at UFC 276 following back-to-back wins over Yohan Lainesse and Philip Rowe. “Gifted” has won eight of his past 10 fights.

Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana won’t be going down this weekend.

The strawweights were originally scheduled to fight this Saturday at UFC Vegas 72, but they’re trip to the UFC APEX has been delayed by a few weeks and they now fight at UFC Vegas 73, which takes place May 20. MMA Junkie was first to report the change.

Ducote (12-7) made waves in her UFC debut this past July, defeating one-time strawweight title challenger Jessica Penne via unanimous decision. The former Invicta FC champion then lost a decision to Angela Hill the following December. Ducote has also competed for Bellator and was one half of that promotion’s inaugural flyweight title bout in November 2017, which she lost to Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

Viana (13-5) got back in the win column in impressive fashion this past November with a first-round knockout of Jinh Yu Frey. It was the third win in four fights for Viana, whose 13 pro wins have all come by way of knockout or submission.

Heavyweight contender Daniel James has himself another big opportunity.

James (15-6-1) has been added to the upcoming Bellator 297 main card on June 16 in Chicago, where he fights Gokhan Saricam (8-2).

Since returning to Bellator last November, James has impressed, scoring knockout wins over Marcelo Golm and Tyrell Fortune. He has won five straight fights and has previously competed for ACA and the LFA.

Saricam is 4-2 inside the Bellator cage since joining the promotion in 2019. In his most recent outing this past February, he lost a unanimous decision to Oleg Popov, which halted a three-fight win streak.

Bellator 297 is headlined by light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov defending his title against Yoel Romero, with the returning Sergio Pettis defending his bantamweight belt against featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull in the co-main event.

Several other bouts have been officially announced for the June 16 card, see the updated lineup below.

Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero

Sergio Pettis vs. Patricio Pitbull

Corey Anderson vs. Phil Davis

Daniel James vs. Gokhan Saricam

Roman Faraldo vs. Bobby Nash

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Pieter Buist

Jaleel Willis vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov

Alex Polizzi vs. Karl Moore

Archie Colgan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez

Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Kamil Oniszczuk

Timur Khizriev vs. Richie Smullen