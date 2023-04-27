BKFC 41 press conference video

Watch the pre-fight press conference for the BKFC 41 event on Thursday in Denver.

The press conference features headliners Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold and other fighters as they answer questions for the media in advance of their clash on Saturday at 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo.

The press conference is open to the public and takes place at 3:00 p.m. local time. Tom’s Watch Bar at Coors Field (McGregor Square) hosts the event.

BKFC 41 airs on FITE TV pay-per-view and BKFC.com.