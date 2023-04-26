With Brian Kelleher out, Marcus McGhee faces Journey Newson at UFC Vegas 72

Another fight has changed on the UFC Vegas 72 card with the exit of Brian Kelleher, who was forced to withdraw from his bantamweight matchup with Journey Newson.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans told MMA Fighting that LFA vet Marcus McGhee will step in to face Newson on Saturday’s preliminary card. The bout will take place at a 140-pound catchweight. Eurosport was first to report the shift.

UFC Vegas 72 takes place on Saturday at UFC APEX and features 11 fights. The card was trimmed by several bouts earlier this week due to injuries and illness.

McGhee makes his UFC debut with a 6-1 record built on the regional circuit. In his most recent bout, he knocked out Luciano Ramos in the second round at LFA 149. He has won his past two bouts.

Newson hopes to rebound from a setback in his most recent showing, a UFC Vegas 66 decision loss to Sergey Morozov. His overall record is 10-4 with a 1-3 record (and 1 no-contest) in the octagon.

UFC Vegas 72 is headlined by a bantamweight fight between Song Yadong and Ricky Simon.