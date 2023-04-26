Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia sells more than 1.2 million pay-per-view buys

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia was billed as one of the biggest boxing matches of the year — and that’s exactly how the fight will be remembered when 2023 is over.

The pay-per-view card headlined by Davis vs. Garcia sold more than 1.2 million buys, with final numbers for the card still being tallied at this time. Multiple people with knowledge of the pay-per-view sales confirmed the information to MMA Fighting on Wednesday.

The price for the card on Showtime pay-per-view ran $84.99 and DAZN for $60, which also required a subscription to the streaming service.

Due to traditional pay-per-view sales through cable and satellite providers, along with digital buys through streaming services, the full figures for Davis vs. Garcia won’t be available for several weeks, but it’s expected that the total number will grow with sales already exceeding 1.2 million.

It’s a huge win for Davis, Garcia, and everyone else involved with the fight, which could potentially end up as the highest-selling pay-per-view card of the year.

Davis ultimately won the fight with a brutal body shot that dropped Garcia in the seventh round, which left the 24-year-old fighter unable to get back to his feet. The win moved Davis to 29-0 in his career, but the interest in the fight and the subsequent pay-per-view buys likely cement him as a sizable draw moving forward.

Davis headlined several pay-per-views prior to his matchup with Garcia, but this was by far his highest-selling card.

In addition to the pay-per-view buys, Davis vs. Garcia also generated a $22.8 million live gate at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which is the fifth-highest gate in combat sports history in Nevada.

The top four live gates ahead of Davis vs. Garcia were headlined by either Floyd Mayweather or Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.