Floyd Mayweather to fight John Gotti III in boxing exhibition bout on June 11

Floyd Mayweather has picked an opponent with a famous name for his next fight.

The legendary boxing champion faces MMA fighter and pro boxer John Gotti III in an exhibition bout on June 11, which takes place at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla., Mayweather’s promotion announced Wednesday via press release. He is expected to make a formal announcement in Miami on Thursday.

Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) has stayed busy in the ring since retiring from professional competition after his win over UFC superstar Conor McGregor in August 2017. The 46-year-old has competed in a variety of exhibition contests against notable names from various fields, including popular YouTubers Logan Paul and Deji, RIZIN standout Mikuru Asakura, and kickboxing champion Tenshin Nasukawa.

In his most recent outing this past February, Mayweather dominated reality TV star and former Bellator fighter Aaron Chalmers in an eight-round exhibition fight in which an official winner was not declared.

Gotti, 30, is 5-1 as an MMA fighter and 2-0 as a pro boxer. Following his first MMA defeat, a unanimous decision loss to Nick Alley in October 2020, and a pair of fights falling through, Gotti made his pro boxing debut in October 2022. He has since scored a pair of victories over Alex Citrowske and Albert Tulley, finishing Citrowske inside of a round this past January.

The June 11 event is being promoted with the tagline “Last Names Matter.” Gotti is the grandson of notorious New York mobster John Gotti, who died in 2002.